News
Another fire breaks out in the BX
BX-Swan Lake firefighters extinguish a blaze on L&A Road Friday night.
BX-Swan Lake firefighters have been tackling another grass fire.
Crews were called to the 7000 block of L&A Road Friday at about 5;:30 p.m.
The fire covered a portion of the hillside along the road.
The cause of Friday's blaze isn't known but there have been a number of suspicious blazes in the BX recently.
Further details will be posted as they become available.
