More suspicious fires burn in the BX

RCMP investigate after the BX Swan Lake Fire Department put out another grass fire Friday around 5:30 p.m. on L&A Road.

Grass fires continue to break out in the BX area.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters faced two new blazes Friday in what’s becoming a growing rash of incidents.

“Circumstances are definitely ramping up,” said Bill Wacey, chief.

“There is definitely the potential for bad things to happen.”

On Friday, BX-Swan Lake and Vernon crews responded to a small fire at Black Rock Road and 39th Avenue at about 4:22 p.m.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were then called to the 7000 block of L&A Road at about 5:30 p.m.

“Quite a large section of hillside was on fire,” said Wacey.

The blaze covered about 65-metres-by-50 metres and was near a home.

“There was a lot of vegetation between the fire and the home,” said Wacey.

“It was an aggressive grass fire for awhile. The homeowner was quite wound up until we had it out.”

On Wednesday, there were two grass fires on McLennan Road and there are now reports of an attempted fire on Tillicum Road that same day.

There have been about 12 suspicious fires in the BX since April and the RCMP are investigating.

Wacey urges residents to be vigilant.

“People are paying attention to what’s going on. Keep an eye out for anything suspicious and report it,” he said.