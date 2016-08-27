  • Connect with Us

Crews battle fire near Predator Ridge

An air tanker releases fire retardant over a fire near Predator Ridge Golf Resort Saturday just before 5 p.m..
An air tanker releases fire retardant over a fire near Predator Ridge Golf Resort Saturday just before 5 p.m..
— image credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
Six air tankers and a helicopter are currently battling a “heavily wind-driven" fire north of Predator Ridge Resort, said Kelsey Winter, B.C. Wildfire Service fire prevention officer.
The 4.5 hectare Kokanee Road fire is also being fought by eight Wildfire Service personnel on the ground assisting Vernon Fire Rescue members.
The blaze is not threatening any structures at this time and was called in around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. Smoke can be seen form the resort and what started as a grass fire quickly spread into the trees.
Winter said the 50 kilometre-an-hour wind gusts are definitely a concern at this time but having ground crews assisting is “very beneficial” in fighting the blaze.
Winter did not know of any evacuation alerts or orders as of 5 p.m. and the cause is not known at this time.


