Predator Ridge fire mostly contained

Water bombers soar over Okanagan Lake as they tackle a fire near Predator Ridge Saturday.

Progress is being made on a fire burning near Predator Ridge.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the fire is about seven to nine hectares in size and is relatively contained at its perimeter.

"It's showing as a rank one and two ground fire with some flames," said Rachel Witt, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

"Ground crews are still working on the perimeter."

Air support has been grounded for the evening because of darkness but they have been able to place retardant around much of the fire.

"Ground crew will be fighting the fire through the night and provincial wildfire crews will have more ground crew arriving in the morning," said Tanya Laing Gahr, communications officer with the City of Vernon.

The evacuation alert continues for 45 residences in the Sunset Properties subdivision off of Okanagan Landing road.