Progress continues to be made on Kokanee Road fire

Personnel continue to tackle the Kokanee Road wildfire near Predator Ridge.

A wildfire near Vernon's Predator Ridge hasn't expanded.

Firefighters tackled the Kokanee Road blaze overnight and it's being described as mostly controlled.

"There was minimal growth and it's estimated to be six hectares in size," said Rachel Witt, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, Sunday morning.

The fire, which started Saturday afternoon, is generating minimal smoke and rain overnight proved beneficial.

"The overnight rain and cooler temperatures have aided firefighters from Vernon Fire Rescue Service in their progress," said Tanya Laing Gahr, City of Vernon communications officer.

A 20-person crew from the B.C. Wildfire Service and Vernon firefighters will be on scene today. The goal is to tackle hot spots and ensure containment around the blaze.

"The Wildfire Service crew is currently removing danger trees and there are downed power lines in the area as well," said Laing Gahr.

There are no plans yet for water bombers and helicopters to be involved Sunday but that situation could change depending on weather conditions and fire activity.

The evacuation alert continues for 45 residences in the Sunset Properties subdivision, off of Okanagan Landing Road, but the city is reviewing that status Sunday morning.