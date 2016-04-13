BX firefighters faced with more suspicious blazes

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were on scene of two grassfires Sunday.

Suspicious grass fires continue to break out in the BX.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to incidents on Old Kamloops Road and L&A Road Sunday afternoon.

"They're identical to the rest of them," said Bill Wacey, fire chief.

Since April, there have been 15 or 16 suspicious fires in the BX.

The two blazes Sunday started in ditches and spread up hillsides, but crews were able to get them under control quickly.

"We've been lucky that thew wind stops but as I've said before, you know what happens with luck," said Wacey.

The RCMP are actively investigating the fires and Wacey is increasingly frustrated with the risk residents face because of the incidents.

"It's been taken to a stupid level to be blunt," he said.

"Something bad will happen if the stupidity continues."

Wacey is urging residents to report any suspicious activity to the RCMP immediately.

"Public involvement is key to resolving this," he said.