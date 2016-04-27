Wildfires a growing reality for Vernon firefighters

The Kokanee Road blaze demonstrates the risk in the woods for Vernon firefighters.

The six-hectare blaze broke out Saturday afternoon and was tackled vigorously by the city’s career and volunteer forces throughout the weekend.

While the department’s previous focus was primarily structure fires, interface blazes are increasingly common — particularly because the department is solely responsible for the Okanagan Landing area.

“Ten years ago, I don’t recall setting up port-a-tanks and shuttling water,” said Keith Green, chief.

“These remote locations were an eye-opener.”

Initial calls about the fire Saturday came in from Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hill but it was soon determined that’s not where the fire was. Access turned out to be at the end of Kokanee Road, off of Okanagan Landing Road, and up an old dirt road.

Familiarity with routes like this is a challenge for firefighters.

“Some of these dirt roads are gated and we’re not even sure they are there,” Green.

“Maybe GIS can help us with mapping.”

The water shuttle process was perfected Saturday, with trucks transporting water from Kokanee Road to the fire.

“We had one going in and one going out,” said Green.

Green was impressed with his crew.

“They did a tremendous job given the circumstances,” he said.

“We’re also thankful for the resources from the B.C. Wildfire Service.”

An evacuation alert was initiated for 45 residences in the Sunset Properties subdivision and Emergency Social Services staff and volunteers were on stand-by to assist residents if needed.

“They did a great job and prepared for the worst,” said Green.

A fire truck was also stationed at Sparkling Hill resort to ease anxiety.

“We wanted to make sure everyone there felt safe,” said Green.

Mop-up continues Monday on the fire and Green says firefighters will remain vigilant with hot spots.

It’s believed the fire was caused by a power pole falling over in the wind.

“The power pole was compromised, it came down and it touched four trees,” said Green.