Paid parking begins at Vernon's Civic Arena

The City of Vernon is clarifying paid parking at Civic Arena.

Motorists will have to start paying for parking at the Civic lot Thursday.

“Paid parking will be in effect Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, communications officer.

“Parking after 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, weekends and on event days will continue to be free of charge.”

The fees for parking will be 50 cents per hour, $1 for two hours, $2 for four hours, $3 per day, $12 per week and $43 for a monthly pass.

“These costs are the same or lower than other paid parking lots in the downtown area,” said Laing Gahr.

There will be a permit dispenser in the lot that will provide hourly, daily and weekly permits. Monthly passes will be available for purchase at both the Vernon Recreation Complex and city hall starting on Thursday, September 1. Once the city initiates the pay by phone option it will also be made available for the Civic Arena parking lot.

The parking lot is used on a daily basis throughout the year by 85 to 100 motorists.

“Recreation services has received no revenue from the lot while being responsible for all of the costs associated with maintaining it, including grading, repairs, snow plowing and clean-up,” said Laing Gahr.

“Costs to maintain the Civic Arena parking lot continue to increase and recreation services needs to generate new revenue to recover some of these costs without impacting the cost to participate in recreation programs and activities.”

Work that will be done to prepare the lot includes blacktop repair, grading as required, catch basin maintenance, alignment of parking rows, sweeping and the installation of signage and a permit dispenser.