  • Connect with Us

News

Armstrong denies hockey travel fund

Communities with Kootenay International Junior Hockey League teams are being asked to contribute to a travel fund for league champions. - Logo submitted
Communities with Kootenay International Junior Hockey League teams are being asked to contribute to a travel fund for league champions.
— image credit: Logo submitted

A bid for a travel fund for Kootenay International Junior Hockey League champions will not have Armstrong’s blessings.

Council defeated a motion from the District of 100 Mile House to see if there was support among league communities to create an out of province travel reserve fund for any KIJHL team that represents B.C. Junior B hockey outside the province.

Each community – there are 19 communities in the KIJHL in B.C., including the Armstrong-based North Okanagan Knights, and one in Washington state – would be asked to consider chipping in $500 to the fund.

“This was not something the City of Armstrong wanted to partake in,” said Coun. Shirley Fowler, chairperson of the city’s finance  committee.

“If and when our Knights win, we would likely help our own team, but we will not partake in something for the entire league.”

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are the reigning KIJHL champions, and won the B.C. and Western Canadian championships earlier this year.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event