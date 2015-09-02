Armstrong denies hockey travel fund

Communities with Kootenay International Junior Hockey League teams are being asked to contribute to a travel fund for league champions.

A bid for a travel fund for Kootenay International Junior Hockey League champions will not have Armstrong’s blessings.

Council defeated a motion from the District of 100 Mile House to see if there was support among league communities to create an out of province travel reserve fund for any KIJHL team that represents B.C. Junior B hockey outside the province.

Each community – there are 19 communities in the KIJHL in B.C., including the Armstrong-based North Okanagan Knights, and one in Washington state – would be asked to consider chipping in $500 to the fund.

“This was not something the City of Armstrong wanted to partake in,” said Coun. Shirley Fowler, chairperson of the city’s finance committee.

“If and when our Knights win, we would likely help our own team, but we will not partake in something for the entire league.”

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are the reigning KIJHL champions, and won the B.C. and Western Canadian championships earlier this year.