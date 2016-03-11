Funds roll in for Okanagan Rail Trail

Alexa Monahan (left) and Claire Volpatti, with Nature’s Fare Markets, check out the Okanagan Rail Trail corridor with trail ambassadors Laurie Postill and Debbie Clarke.

Planning for a recreational corridor has received a major boost.

Nature’s Fare Markets in Vernon and Kelowna raised $30,000 for Okanagan Rail Trail construction in a two-day matching funds campaign. This amount will fund 187 metres of the corridor between Coldstream and Kelowna.

“We are thrilled. This campaign exceeded our expectations,” said Alexa Monahan co-owner of Nature’s Fare Markets

“Our customers and visitors were extremely generous, and between the Kelowna and Vernon stores, they contributed $15,124. Nature’s Fare is happy to join our customers in contributing $10,000 towards this valuable community project.”

On the last day of the campaign, when the totals posted outside of the store indicated that the response would exceed Nature’s Fare matching, an anonymous donor volunteered to make up the difference to reach a total of $30,000.

“Nature’s Fare challenges other businesses to come forward as rail trail business partners, and meet or beat our meters,” said Claire Volpatti, Nature’s Fare co-owner.

“With five or six similar business campaigns, we could fund a kilometre of trail, and this will build as more businesses come forward.”

The Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative hopes to raise $7.8 million to develop the corridor.

“The response to the Nature’s Fare campaign has been fantastic”, remarks Brad Clements, with the ORTI.

“It is important to keep up the momentum in order to be prepared to start trail work next spring. Any businesses who would like to join in the campaign should contact us through www.okanaganrailtrail.ca.”

Donors can also contact the North Okanagan Community Foundation at www.cfno.org.