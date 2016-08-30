  • Connect with Us

News

Small fire at Rogers Foods

- Jennifer Smith/Morning Star
— image credit: Jennifer Smith/Morning Star

Armstrong Spallumcheen firefighters responded to a small mill fire at Rogers Foods in Armstrong Tuesday morning.

No one was injured and no major damage occurred.

