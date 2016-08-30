  • Connect with Us

Small grass fire sparked in BX

- Carli Berry/Morning Star
image credit: Carli Berry/Morning Star

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are battling a small grass fire off Wallace Road.

The rank one smouldering blaze is approximately five by 10 metres.

A cause is unknown at this time.

