Vernon RCMP investigating double stabbing

A double stabbing is under investigation in Vernon.

On Sunday at about 9:15 p.m., RCMP officers located two men that had suffered stab wounds. They indicated that they had been stabbed during an altercation with another man.

"The altercation was said to have taken place at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 31st Street," said Cpl Dan Moskaluk

Both injured men were transported to hospital for treatment. One man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and the second man's injuries were less severe.

The men stated that the suspect fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

The suspect is described as Caucasian and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black fitted hat and a tank top and he had a Fu Manchu style moustache.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the RCMP at 250-260-5833 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.