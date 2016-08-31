Coldstream school goes green

Provincial funding will lead to upgraded infrastructure at Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream.

A Coldstream school is getting an environmentally friendly upgrade.

Kalamalka Secondary School will receive $89,450 from the provincial government’s carbon neutral capital program.

“Becoming more energy efficient amounts to significant savings to the school,” said Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA.

“It also plays a part in reducing our carbon footprint in the bigger picture.”

The Vernon School District will use the funding to upgrade Kal’s digital controls for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The new digital system will cut costs by giving staff better control over the school’s energy use.