Next phase begins on Enderby's main street

The next phase of Cliff Avenue upgrades is proceeding in Enderby.

Get ready for more work on Enderby's main street.

The second phase of Cliff Avenue construction begins following the Labour Day long weekend.

"This phase will complete the construction of Cliff Avenue from the Vernon Street intersection to the Bawtree Bridge," said Tate Bengtson, the city's chief administrative officer.

Construction will occur from Tuesday to about Nov. 11. Work will generally occur Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., although there may be times when longer hours or Saturday work is required.

During phase two construction, there will be single-lane alternating traffic and no parking within the limits of the work. Two-lane traffic will be provided outside of the limits of the project and during certain activities, detours will be marked.

Dedicated pedestrian walkways will be available and the city provides free parking throughout the downtown core, including nearby parking lots on Mill Avenue, Russell Avenue and Maud Street.

"This exciting project will replace critical underground infrastructure and create a new streetscape that will promote social and economic growth," said Bengtson.