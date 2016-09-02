Fishing halted

The provincial government is closing all angling in Salmon Arm Bay to protect chinook and coho gathering to spawn at the confluence of Salmon River and Shuswap Lake.

The closure runs from south and west of a line between Engineer’s Point and Sunnybrae Point, and will be in effect from Saturday to Dec. 31.

Dry weather and high temperatures have resulted with low waters in the lake and a slow flow on the river, making it difficult for fish to swim up river to spawn.