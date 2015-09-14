Judge hands Vernon resident jail time

A Vernon man has been given 174 days in jail related to firearms charges.

Daniel Penton, 21, will serve 174 days in jail, while he must pay a $200 victim surcharge. He has also received a lifetime firearms ban.

Penton was arrested in December 2015 as part of an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

The investigation began in October 2014 after the unit received information that Penton was allegedly in possession of guns and was running drug lines for the Unknown Soldiers gang in the Vernon area.

The CFSEU-BC’s search of Penton’s hotel room yielded a prohibited .25 calibre handgun, multiple edged weapons, a collapsible baton and $2,600 in cash.