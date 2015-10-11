Enderby food bank hectic

The Feed Enderby and District Food Bank continues to seek donations from local residents.

Volunteers continue to make a difference in the lives of many Enderby residents.

The Feed Enderby and District Food Bank has now been operating for 10 months.

“We continue to go strong,” said Scott Hemenway, president.

On average, 80 households were served, which equals 164 people, over four months.

“Those are pretty high numbers for a small community,” said Hemenway.

In July, 46 children were assisted.

Among the reasons for the high demand is residents not being able to find employment

“Enderby is also one of the cheapest places in the Okanagan to live so people on disability tend to migrate this way,” said Hemenway.

But even with the steady demand, donations of money and food continues to roll in.

“Community support has been overwhelming and it’s allowed us to operate,” said Hemenway.

“We’ve been able to give out more food than expected because of the generosity of the community.”

Residents are also volunteering behind the scenes, and Enderby Financial is providing an employee on food bank days to help.

“We’re open to other businesses doing likewise,” said Hemenway, adding that some food bank clients are also contributing their time.

“That’s very encouraging. They are giving back.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer on the third Friday of the month can call 250-938-3114.

The local IGA works with the food bank on meat orders, while St. Andrew’s United Church provides space for the food bank.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses will hold a food drive Sept. 17 with bags being left at residential doors a few days before.

“Fill it up, leave it on the step and then it will be picked up Sept. 17,” said Hemenway.