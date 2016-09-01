Vernon RCMP seeking information on seemingly unprovoked assault

Vernon RCMP officers are investigating an assault on 39th Avenue, near the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, Tuesday.

RCMP are investigating an altercation between two groups early Wednesday morning, which resulted in one woman receiving serious injuries.

At 2:47 a.m., officers were advised of a possible assault which had just occurred near the corner of 33rd Street and 39th Avenue in Vernon. At the scene, investigators spoke to the victims.

"It was learned that two females and a male were walking northbound on 33rd Street when they encountered a male and two females walking southbound, as they crossed paths an altercation ensued," said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

"During this altercation, one of the northbound females was struck in the face by the male from the other group, which resulted in a broken facial bone."

The male who struck the female is described as six-foot-three and approximately 200 pounds, with a darker skin tone and wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans. The matter remains under investigation.

Any witnesses or people with information regarding this incident are asked to contact RCMP at 250-260-5833 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.