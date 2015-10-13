Armstrong man caught near Sicamous with stolen truck, trailer and fuel

RCMP

An Armstrong man is facing multiple charges after being caught near Sicamous with a stolen pickup truck, trailer and fuel.

On Friday, Aug. 26, Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity involving fuel being unloaded from a truck and trailer on Ward Road east of Sicamous.

Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil says responding officers found two males and a female transferring fuel from tidy tanks on a trailer attached to a 2014 Dodge pickup.

“The truck was determined to be stolen from Vernon one week earlier,” said McNeil. “The trailer along with two tidy tanks of fuel were stolen from Armstrong the pervious night.”

Police arrested all three suspects for possession of stolen property.

One of the males, 47-year-old Shane Jerome Mertion of Armstrong, was remanded in custody until August 30 on a total of five charges, including two counts of possession of stolen property, and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

McNeil said Mertion was also arrested on a warrant by the Calgary Police Service for operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The second male and the female were later released without charges.