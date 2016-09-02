Campfire ban for Lake Country and North Westside rescinded

Campfires are permitted once again in Lake Country and the North Westside area.

Lake Country and North Westside residents can roasting marshmallows or wieners again.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is lifting its campfire ban Friday afternoon.

“The ban on campfires within local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since Aug. 19,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer.

“Forecast showers and cooler temperatures are expected to reduce the potential fire threat.”

Campfires should be carefully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to throw cigarettes from their vehicle.