Another busy day for the Armstrong fair

The Armstrong fair keeps drawing them in.

There were 22,574 people at the 117th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition Thursday compared to 21,938 during the same day last year.

"We are feeling really good about things," said Yvonne Paulson, general manager.

About 18,327 people passed through the gates Wednesday.

Paulson has been meeting with visitors as she wanders around the fairgrounds.

"I am hearing this is the best fair ever," she said.

"I have talked to a couple of people who are new to the fair and they thought it was awesome."

The primary attraction, Paulson added, is the agricultural focus, including the livestock and the exhibits.

It's been raining Friday morning but Paulson still expects the crowds to show up.

"I'm not too worried about it. People know it rains at this time of the year," she said.

"People dress for it and they still come out."

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 18 Friday, with a 70 per cent chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The forecast calls for a high of 20 Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and on Sunday, there could be a high of 18 and a 30 per cent chance of rain.