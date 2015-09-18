NHL logo hits the ice at Lumby arena

The Kraft Hockeyville ice has been done at Lumby's Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

There's a new look at Lumby's Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

The National Hockey League's top ice maker was recently in the village to help arena staff make ice and add the Kraft Hockeyville logo to the face-off circle.

"The local organizing committee has been pretty tight lipped as to what events and who will be in Lumby for Kraft Hockeyville Day Oct. 1," said Angie Cowry, spokesperson.

"But as we are a month out, updates will be done weekly."

Anyone who love hockey and wants to see current and former NHL players are invited to the Pat Duke Memorial Arena and Oval Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1.

"Bring your skates, hockey stick gloves and camera," said Cowry.

A pre-season game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings will be played at Vernon's Kal Tire Place Oct. 2.