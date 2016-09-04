Former school district office sold

LACHLAN LABERE

Black Press

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District’s former office building in Salmon Arm is under new ownership.

The sale closed Wednesday, with W.H. Laird Holdings taking ownership of the Shuswap Street property from the school district for $675,000 – $125,000 less than the original $800,000 asking price.

“I think we’re going to probably work on creating a business centre of sorts there,” said Bill Laird, W.H. Laird Holdings owner.

“I believe there’s a need for that in the town right now. There’s an opportunity for that.”

Alice Hucul, school district spokesperson, says it’s yet to be determined how funds from the sale will be used.