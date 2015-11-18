UBC classes set

A new season of classes is starting at the University of B.C.'s Okanagan campus.

As the University of B.C. Okanagan’s 11th academic year begins this week, 2,000 new first-year students will embark on their educational programs, according to initial enrolment estimates.

Deputy registrar Fred Vogt said 350 of those students are international students and across all year levels, including graduate studies, UBC will welcome almost 2,500 new students.

“The enrolment numbers are very encouraging,” said Vogt.

“This continues a pattern of student growth this campus has seen almost uninterrupted since UBC came to the Okanagan in 2005. I believe that every year more people from across Canada and beyond are becoming aware that we offer a world class education in a dynamic setting in one of the most beautiful locations that can be found anywhere.”

Official activities began in late August as international programs and services staff welcomed new international students with their orientation program called Jumpstart.

Jumpstart’s earlier start date allows new students to acclimatize and get settled before classes begin.