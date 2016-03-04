Community rallies for family

Ryan Prevost has experienced society at its worst and best within just a few short hours.

Prevost, his fiance and one-year-old daughter had their moving van stolen Wednesday night. But since then, Vernon residents have reached out to them with donations and words of support.

“Someone tried to ruin our lives but a lot of people are coming together to fix this mess,” he said.

The family is relocating from Vancouver to Calgary, and on Wednesday night, they stopped at Prevost’s parents’ house on Okanagan Landing Road.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, they were preparing to hit the road again.

“I came out to the truck and it was gone,” said Prevost.

“I did a double-take. Everything we had was gone. We just have a carry-on bag and the clothes on our back.”

Along with furniture, household supplies and items for their daughters, the couple lost equipment critical for their work. She designs jewelry and he is a computer-based editor.

Insurance won’t cover stolen items, so the public support has been appreciated.

“Everyone in Vernon has been fantastic,” said Prevost.

“There are constant Facebook messages from people about what we need and there is a Go Fund Me page. A nice woman in Kelowna is giving us a bedroom set.”

The Go Fund Me account is at www.gofundme.com/2mvtnmc and more information can also be found at Our UHaul Truck Was Stolen on Facebook.

Vernon RCMP are investigating the theft and anyone who sees the U-Haul truck (Arizona licence AE183311) is asked to contact the police.

Prevost hopes the truck will be found, but the family is planning to leave for Calgary today as Prevost has a job interview.

“You always have to move ahead,” he said. “Friends, family and the community are helping us get up that hill.”