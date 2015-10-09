IHA investigates patient death

The death of a Vernon resident is currently under investigation.

Family members of deceased Olga Artimovich are questioning the treatment of the 91 year old, and said the vulnerable patient policy that allows emergency responders to access discharge didn’t help the situation.

According to son John Wulchuk, Artimovich was admitted to Vernon Jubilee Hospital from the Schubert Centre after she began vomiting from too much dancing Aug. 5.

She was released at 9:30 p.m. and given a ride home, but he said no one notified him that she was released.

“Nobody called me or my sister,” he said.

“To let an old person home at 9:30 at night is unacceptable.”

The next day, a care aid noticed she was in pain, so she was admitted back into the hospital.

She died Aug. 9.

“I don’t want this to happen to others,” said Wulchuk.

“She was dropped off with limited walking (ability) in her weakened state.”

The Interior Health Authority is reviewing the case.

The discharge of vulnerable emergency department patients policy is a checklist to guide conversation around specific patients, said Lori Motluk, executive director of North Okanagan hospital and community services.

The goal of the policy is for the emergency team at the hospital to access the situation based on each patient and determine the safest discharge.

It is not a requirement of the policy to call the patient’s family, she said.