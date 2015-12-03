Very little remains after family's moving van stolen in Vernon

Ryan Prevost and his family are struggling to recover after a moving van with all of their belongings was stolen.

A family continues to struggle even though a stolen van with all of their belongings has been found.

Ryan Prevost's moving van disappeared during an overnight stop in Vernon Aug. 31 and it was recovered in Peachland Saturday.

"The contents that were not stolen were demolished. The truck was in shambles," said Prevost.

"If they didn't steal it, they destroyed it. Every single item was removed from the truck and each box was opened and rummaged through. Our baby crib and change table is gone. Our dressers smashed. We had boxes of baby diapers that are all gone. My desk is destroyed. All of my clothing is gone."

His fiance is a fitness competitor and all of her athletic wear was taken as was a weight set.

"All of my musical gear is gone and my IMac computer is gone. All of my editing and recording equipment is gone," said Prevost who is a computer-based editor.

"My two custom cruiser bicycles are gone. They stole my dog's bed and his toys. The fact that they destroyed what they didn't want just floors me."

Prevost, his fiance and one-year-old daughter are relocating from Vancouver to Calgary, and they had stopped at Prevost’s parents’ house on Okanagan Landing Road when the truck was stolen.

Since then, friends, family and complete strangers have donated items and a Go Fund Me account has been established.

"Everyone in the Okanagan, and from Vancouver to Calgary, have come forward to show support and offer assistance," said Prevost.

"We are very fortunate and very grateful for the love people have shown and that makes this easier to bare."