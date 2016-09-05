- Home
News
Huge crowd enjoys the Armstrong fair
Dan the One Man Band performs at the Interior Provincial Exhibition.
The 117th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition was a success.
A total of 150,086 people attended the five-day Armstrong fair, with 40,393 showing up on the final day Sunday.
"These are fantastic attendance numbers," said Yvonne Paulson, IPE general manager.
