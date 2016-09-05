  • Connect with Us

News

Huge crowd enjoys the Armstrong fair

  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 5, 2016 at 2:00 PM
Dan the One Man Band performs at the Interior Provincial Exhibition. - Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
— image credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star

The 117th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition was a success.

A total of 150,086 people attended the five-day Armstrong fair, with 40,393 showing up on the final day Sunday.

"These are fantastic attendance numbers," said Yvonne Paulson, IPE general manager.

 

