Kyllo undecided on run for Shuswap MLA

  • by  Richard Rolke - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 6:00 AM— updated Sep 6, 2016 at 7:41 AM
Greg Kyllo hasn't decided if he will pursue a second term as Shuswap MLA.
Greg Kyllo still has everyone guessing.

It was expected the Shuswap MLA would announce by the end of August if he would seek a second term in the 2017 election, but that hasn’t happened yet.

“It will be a couple of more weeks before I make a final decision,” he said.

He was first elected MLA in 2013.

“It’s been incredible to be part of the B.C. Liberal team,” said Kyllo, who is also parliamentary secretary for the B.C. Jobs Plan.

“It’s been exciting work but I have to look at my family and businesses.”

Terry Lake, Kamloops MLA, recently announced he will not stand for re-election May 9, 2017.

“It’s a big loss. He’s worked so hard as health minister,” said Kyllo of Lake.

Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA, and Norm Letnick, Lake Country MLA, are running again.

 

 

