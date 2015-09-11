Transportation cash reviewed by board

After years of charging parents fees to bus their children, the Central Okanagan School District has a quandary on its hands, thanks to a trickle of provincial cash.

In early August, the Ministry of Education allocated $600,000 to the district to be used for transportation. Of the 60 school districts in B.C., Central Okanagan was one of only eight charging fees to ride buses and it was estimated the district would bring in $1 million under the plan, helping it to balance its budget.

The ministry mandated the $600,000 was to be used only to eliminate bus fees for parents, leaving trustees grappling with how to institute a fair and equitable solution.

“We have been charging school bus fees for quite a few years,” said chairperson Moyra Baxter.

“It has made our system much more efficient because when people have to pay they are committed to getting their kids on the bus. When you are entitled to a place on the bus, you may still drive your kids some of the time.”

At a planning and facilities committee meeting, trustees had four options to choose from to take advantage of the $600,000 transportation funding and opted to make a recommendation to the full board where the issue will be discussed at its next meeting in mid September.

That recommendation would take the district back to using government-mandated walk-limits for students who live less than four kilometres away from a school (primary grades) or 4.8 kilometres for Grades 4 to 12.

If the recommendation is passed, those outside walk-limits would ride for free while those inside the limits would pay an annual $250 fee0.

“There’s going to be a lot of pleased parents and there are going to be some parents that question why they are having to pay,” said Baxter. “We haven’t used the old walk-limits for so long. It’s a very complicated issue. It’s always good to receive money but when it is so strictly targeted it makes it difficult.”