Support grows for NONA

Helen Armstrong (left) and Janice Foster, with the North Okanagan Neurological Association, receive a $35,000 advertising grant from Bryan Ford, with Kiss FM, Ryan Doherty, with Lake City Casino, and Dan Loewen, with Vernon Dodge.

The community continues to come together for the Clubhouse.

Since February, $750,000 of the $1.6 million goal has been raised by the North Okanagan Neurological Association for a new facility, which will allow it to expand services for children.

“We are picking up speed,” said Helen Armstrong, NONA executive director.

“The North Okanagan has really supported us and I know they will come through.”

On Tuesday, NONA became the inaugural recipient of the Kiss FM Community Airtime Award, which provides a $35,000 advertising grant over six months.

“Non-profit groups are some of the hardest working people in the world - and unfortunately most groups don’t have the funding to ‘get the word out’, or to launch a fundraising campaign as almost all funds go to operating costs” says Bryan Ford, Kiss FM general manager.

“They are just like most other businesses. They have goals and aspirations for their organization, and our hope is that the community airtime award will help these organizations take things to the next level.”

Participating in the award with Kiss FM are Lake City Casino and Vernon Dodge.

Construction is well underway on the Clubhouse.

“We hope to be in there in early 2017,” said Armstrong.

For information on the fundraiser, go to www.nona-cdc.com/help-build-the-clubhouse/