Lake Country seeks new school

The Central Okanagan School District is proceeding with planning for a new middle school in Lake Country.

The Central Okanagan School District is still pushing for additional space in Lake Country.

A priority continues to be a new middle school located next to George Elliot Secondary.

According to Larry Paul, secretary-treasurer, a new middle school would run about $35 million.

The province has asked the district to move to phase two of development plans for the middle school in Lake Country, another step towards a potential announcement. But even after announcing a new school, it would take at least three years to build and open.

“The quickest I’ve ever seen a school built is 36 months after an announcement so it takes awhile,” said Paul, who added that moving to phase two of development plans is a clear indication that an announcement could be forthcoming.

The government wants plans for Lake Country done by early next year.

“We will go into concept design and show them the increases in enrolment and what we are projecting for the area,” said Paul.