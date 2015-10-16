Armstrong fair draws enthusiastic crowd

Sean Yokoyama (left) and Matt Spink see who will be the last man standing during the Westcoast Lumberjack Show at the Interior Provincial Exhibition.

They came in droves for the Armstrong fair.

The 117th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition drew 150,086 people over the five days (158,238 in 2015), with 40,393 on the final day Sunday.

“It was beyond my expectations,” said Yvonne Paulson, who just experienced her first fair as general manager.

“All of the volunteers were fantastic and North Okanagan residents are undescribable in their passion and love for the fair. The sheer number of people who came out stands out for me.”

Along with the North Okanagan, visitors also showed up from Kelowna, the Shuswap and Kamloops, and in one case, there was a couple from Nova Scotia, who travelled here specifically for the IPE.

Among the attractions were the midway, the concession, the rodeo and the entertainment.

However, Paulson insists the fair has a specific focus.

“Agriculture is still very strong,” she said of the livestock and horticultural displays.

As the new general manager, Paulson brings a fresh set of eyes to the behind-the-scenes operation. But she says she was impressed with what she saw.

“Every event can use a tweak to keep it fresh, but there’s no major tweaking needed, just some refinement,” she said.

With the 117th annual fair wrapped up, work now begins on the 2018 IPE.

“I’m already planning and I have meetings set for next week. There’s no rest,” said Paulson.