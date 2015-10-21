Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour rolls into Vernon

Ron MacLean will be in Vernon Jan. 21 and 22.

Vernon has scored a prestigious hockey celebration.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour and broadcaster Ron MacLean will be in the community Jan. 21 and 22.

“The City of Vernon is excited and proud of this opportunity to have Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast live from Vernon, as well as offer a two-day celebration for our community.” said Mayor Akbal Mund.

“As an avid fan of hockey, I look forward to the hometown stories that this broadcast will share.”

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour presented by Scotiabank and Dodge will stop in 24 new Canadian communities throughout the 2016/17 NHL season. And it all begins Oct. 15 and 16 in Newmarket, Ont.

Vernon will host the free Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor festival public Jan. 21 and 22. The all-ages celebration will be packed with activities, including live entertainment, NHL alumni visits and a variety of free contests and giveaways.

“It will be an excellent opportunity for the kids to meet NHL alumni and partake in all of the hockey related activities during the festival weekend,” said Kara Blazek, Greater Vernon Minor Hockey president.

Along with MacLean, the event includes co-host Tara Slone and an NHL game broadcast Jan. 22 of the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.

“I know that both Ron and I are beyond excited for each and every tour stop as we embark on our third season,” said Slone.

MacLean is a legendary hockey broadcaster in Canada.

“How could Cole Harbour, N.S. produce both Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon? Who or what led Manitoba to develop Jocelyne Larocque, Brigette Lacquette and Halli Krzyzaniak; three defencemen on our National Women’s Team from neighbouring small towns?” he said.

“On Rogers Hometown Hockey we answer these questions with stories that put actual faces on the heart and soul of our game – the roots of success each and every Sunday.”

The estimated economic impact on Vernon for the event is $1 million.