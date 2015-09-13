Police investigating Spallumcheen assault

RCMP are investigating after a man was assaulted outside of his home in Spallumcheen Friday, Sept. 2.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP in Armstrong are investigating an assault which took place early Sept. 2 after a home owner interrupted two suspects who may have been stealing gas from the resident’s vehicle.

Just after 6 a.m., police received a report of a man having been assaulted by two persons in the 1500 block of Mountain View Road in Spallumcheen.

“Investigators were advised that the homeowner was awoken by their dog barking,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk. “The homeowner let the dog out and followed it to the rear of the residence. There, he noticed their gate open and a gas can on the ground.

“The homeowner was then struck on the back of the head and fell to the ground. He then heard a vehicle depart.”

The mane was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with a suspected concussion.

No suspect or vehicle description is available although one of the attackers was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Armstrong office of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment at 250-546-3028 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.