Truck crashes into Vernon apartment building

Vernon RCMP are investing after a truck crashed into an apartment complex on Mission Hill early Wednesday morning.

Vernon RCMP are investigating after a vehicle plowed into an apartment complex.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A truck was driven into an apartment building in the 3400 block of 21st Avenue.

Nobody inside the apartment building was injured and the driver of the truck was not located.

There is extensive damage to a portion of the building.

Anybody with any information on the incident is asked to call the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.