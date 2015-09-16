Physician shortage causes concern in Lumby

Only one doctor currently serves Lumby and the surrounding rural area.

A serious shortage of physicians has Lumby officials scrambling for a cure.

Presently, there is one doctor serving about 5,518 people in Lumby, rural Lumby and Cherryville.

“It’s critical that we pursue this issue,” said Rick Fairbairn, rural Lumby director.

As part of the process, a committee is considering incentives to lure doctors to town.

“We want to put together a package that explains what we have in the community and why it would be beneficial for them to locate here,” said Fairbairn.

“It would be very basic things for incentives. We could possibly look at moving expenses and we have a two-room office ready to go.”

While he agrees the lack of doctors is a concern, Mayor Kevin Acton questions the extent of incentives.

“Doctors are given free housing in some places for a year and signing bonuses,” he said.

“It’s really frustrating for a small town with limited (financial) resources).”

Acton suggests promoting the community’s lifestyle and asking doctors specifically what would draw them to Lumby.

“Maybe it’s heli-skiing or fly fishing,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful town and we live in the Okanagan Valley.”

One matter the village is directly pursuing is possibly taking over the medical clinic operated by the provincial government.

Acton says the village could run it better.

“The doctors couldn’t get renovations done or rents negotiated.”

Acton is hopeful new physicians will ultimately make their way to Lumby.

“We were once keeping three busy. There is room for doctors to build a solid practice,” he said.