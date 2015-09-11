Controlled burns proceed in the North Okanagan

The B.C. Wildfire Service will conduct six prescribed burns in the North Okanagan today.

None of these controlled fires by the Vernon Fire Zone office on Bailey Road will be larger than 10-metres-by-10 metres, but smoke may be visible.

“Firefighters will monitor these fires at all times and ensure they are fully extinguished,” said Max Birkner, fire information officer.

“These burns will only proceed if weather and site conditions are favourable and allow for low to moderate fire intensity and the quick dissipation of smoke.”

The goal of these burns, which started Thursday, is to prepare a training site for wildland first responders.