Vipers hit the ice in Kal Tire Place

The Vipers game is a go.

The season opener for the Vernon Vipers will take place Saturday after a water main break forced the closure of Kal Tire Place and the cancellation of an exhibition game Sept. 3.

“Kal Tire Place will be open,” sad Tanya Laing Gahr, City of Vernon communications officer.

The Vipers will be playing the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The lower level of Kal Tire Place had to be shut down Sept. 3 after a water main break overwhelmed the sewer system and backed up into the arena.

Most of the flooring on the lower level of the facility was damaged and had to be removed.

“Staff and restoration crews are continuing the work of assessing and repairing damage,” said Laing Gahr.