Ministry role at Kalamalka Lake lookout trashed

Concerns have been raised about weeds at the Kalamalka Lake lookout.

Local officials remain frustrated with conditions at the Kalamalka Lake lookout.

The Ministry of Transportation told the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee Thursday it’s not responsible for weed control at the site, and is looking for groups or residents to take the job on.

“They need to revisit their policy,” said director Doug Dirk, adding that volunteers don’t provide a consistent level of service.

“They want to dump responsibility on to volunteers.”

Director Bob Fleming admits he isn’t satisfied with the current situation but hopes a ministry review of maintenance contracts may lead to improved conditions.

“Perhaps it’s a good time to make a submission to the ministry that when they’re installing landscaping, full maintenance should be included,” he said.

Fleming expects to raise the issue with Transportation Minister Kevin Falcon at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention Sept. 26 to 30.

Last fall, the Ministry of Transportation spent $58,000 to upgrade the lookout, including two outhouses, six picnic tables, garbage bins, fencing, trees and a grassy area.

However, since then, many trees have died and weeds have sprouted.

Erik Lachmuth, manager of roads, says it’s standard policy for the ministry not to control non-noxious weeds at rest areas.

“We are actively seeking a group willing to do that,” he said.

In terms of trees, Lachmuth says some of the original plantings were ripped out by vandals and have been replanted.

“We have a program for watering those trees.”

Juliette Cunningham, GVAC chairperson, insists conditions at the lookout must improve.

“It’s not a great way to promote our area (to tourists). It’s one of the most beautiful lookouts in the province,” she said.