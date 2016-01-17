Early speed zones in Lake Country

Speed limits in school zones will begin at 7:30 a.m. in Lake Country.

Lake Country motorists will have to hit the brakes a little earlier.

On Tuesday, council gave three readings to a bylaw that will shift the start-time for school speed zones from 8 a.m. to 7:30 a,m.

“The school district is finding people arriving at school earlier and motorists are speeding when young students are walking there,” said Mayor James Baker.

The goal of the new speed zone time is to have motorists aware of pedestrians.

“Local schools are offering more services to the community and extending their hours of operation, therefore more children are walking or cycling to school earlier,” said Willene Perez, Lake Country’s executive assistant, in a report.

“The RCMP detachment has no concerns regarding enforcement of the earlier hours.”

The 30-kilometre-an-hour speed zone will still be in place until 5 p.m. on school days.

Priorities identified

Lake Country has established its goals.

Council has approved an updated strategic priorities list, with the priorities being a parks and recreation master plan, the rail corridor land strategy, the Glenmore industrial development strategy, a bylaw enforcement review and a business licence bylaw review.

“By having a list, we can focus on getting these issues done,” said Mayor James Baker.