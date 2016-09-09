  • Connect with Us

YLW plans excite Lumby

Expansion plans at the Kelowna International Airport could benefit the Village of Lumby and all North Okanagan communities. - YLW photo
  • by  Richard Rolke - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 10:00 AM— updated Sep 9, 2016 at 11:31 AM

Expansion of Kelowna International Airport could mean big things for Lumby.

Village council heard from Sam Samaddar, YLW airport director, Tuesday on future growth at the facility.

“He talked about the plan they have right out to 2045,” said Mayor Kevin Acton.

“They are consulting all of the communities in the region.”

Acton believes the village’s proximity to the airport could draw new residents and employers who want easy access to transportation.

“We are 45 minutes from the world and it’s a huge benefit for Lumby,” he said, adding that the village wants to promote economic development.

“You can jump on a plane in Kelowna and go to the other side of the world.”

Lumby is also looking to have a physical presence at the airport with advertising promoting the village.

Data could also be shared between YLW and Lumby.

“They are receptive to us being part of their surveys on where people are travelling to and from. That could be a great resource for us and planning,” said Acton.

YLW serves 1.6 million passengers annually, a 6.5 per cent increase since 2013.

 

