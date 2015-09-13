French numbers continue to rise

More local students are learning French.

As of the 2015-2016 school year, 1,112 students in the Vernon School District were registered in the program, or 13.3 per cent of the entire student body.

“French immersion is a well-tested and well-established program delivery model,” said Patti Holm, Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon president.

“French immersion is designed to help students become functionally bilingual by the time they graduate. It’s a powerful tool in your toolbox, and graduates can use it in many different ways.”

As of the 2015-2016 school year, 52,545 students were enrolled in French immersion across B.C., or 9.5 per cent of the entire student body.

According to Statistics Canada, residents who speak both French and English earn, on average, 10 per cent more, and have a lower unemployment rate, compared to Canadians who only speak one of our two official languages.