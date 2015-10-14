Enderby hands out tax exemptions

The City of Enderby has approved property tax exemptions for 2017.

Some community organizations are getting a tax break in Enderby.

Council has approved the 2017 permissive tax exemptions for 20 properties, with the estimated taxes being $59,067.

“We’re able to have no increase in exemptions for 2017,” said Coun. Roxanne Davyduke, adding that many of the groups receiving an exemption provide direct benefits to the community.

“It’s great to be able to offer that.”

Eight of the properties are churches, while five are owned by the city and are used for public parking, the museum, the chamber of commerce office and the Drill Hall.

Others receiving tax exemptions include the Pioneer Place Society, the Enderby Senior Citizens Complex and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Okanagan Regional Library had sought a tax exemption for space it rents but the city shot down the request.

Jennifer Bellamy, the city’s chief financial officer, says costs for the branch are allocated between Enderby and rural Enderby residents.

“If the city chooses to provide ORL with a tax exemption, these costs would then be borne by only city taxpayers,” she said in a report.

“The current system provides a fairer way of distributing the costs between the city and Area F.”

Armstrong recently gave ORL a tax exemption for its rented space there, with the property owner then passing the financial savings on to the library system.