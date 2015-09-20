  • Connect with Us

News

Printer draws director debate

There are calls for a 3D printer to be available to the public at the Vernon library. - Morning star file photo
There are calls for a 3D printer to be available to the public at the Vernon library.
— image credit: Morning star file photo
  • by  Richard Rolke - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Local politicians want the library to take the lead technologically.

The Regional District of North Okanagan board wants Okanagan Regional Library to investigate the possibility of having a 3D printer at the Vernon branch.

“One of the strategic plans is to look at expansion of the library and the 3D printer has been very effective at libraries in the Lower Mainland,” said director Mike Macnabb, who also sits at the ORL table.

The possible cost is $2,000.

“It’s not terribly expensive and it’s a gateway to other things the library can offer,” said Macnabb.

“It would engage young people.”

However, opposition to asking ORL to consider a 3D printer purchase came from directors Janice Brown and Greg McCune.

“We shouldn’t tell them how to do their business,” said McCune.

For Brown, she says public interest in a cell phone charging station has been denied at the Armstrong library so acquiring a 3D printer shouldn’t be considered.

“I have been told there is no money in their budget,” she said.

“You can’t have everything. If Vernon gets one, then Armstrong will want one.”

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event