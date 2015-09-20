Printer draws director debate

There are calls for a 3D printer to be available to the public at the Vernon library.

Local politicians want the library to take the lead technologically.

The Regional District of North Okanagan board wants Okanagan Regional Library to investigate the possibility of having a 3D printer at the Vernon branch.

“One of the strategic plans is to look at expansion of the library and the 3D printer has been very effective at libraries in the Lower Mainland,” said director Mike Macnabb, who also sits at the ORL table.

The possible cost is $2,000.

“It’s not terribly expensive and it’s a gateway to other things the library can offer,” said Macnabb.

“It would engage young people.”

However, opposition to asking ORL to consider a 3D printer purchase came from directors Janice Brown and Greg McCune.

“We shouldn’t tell them how to do their business,” said McCune.

For Brown, she says public interest in a cell phone charging station has been denied at the Armstrong library so acquiring a 3D printer shouldn’t be considered.

“I have been told there is no money in their budget,” she said.

“You can’t have everything. If Vernon gets one, then Armstrong will want one.”