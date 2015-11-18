Smoking ban fuels debate in Enderby

Enderby is considering tougher rules for smoking in parks.

Potentially tough smoking rules are generating considerable talk among Enderby residents.

Since the Enderby and District Services Commission initiated public consultation on expanded tobacco control in parks, about 20 to 40 people daily have been filling out an online survey.

“It’s great,” said Mayor Greg McCune.

“If we can get broad feedback, it’s good to hear what people are thinking.”

Enderby council recently decided to enhance the provincial tobacco control regulation by prohibiting smoking in a public space within six metres of a door or window (provincial rules are three metres). But the EDSC is also involved because parks fall under the jurisdiction of the commission.

The survey is available on the city’s website and the findings will be presented to the commission for consideration.

The city also recently received a request from the Canadian Cancer Society to support a proposed provincial ban on smoking and vaping in outdoor public places.

“We recommend that the province prohibit smoking and vaping at patios, parks, playgrounds and beaches, and include guidelines for post-secondary campuses,” said Megan Klitch, with the Canadian Cancer Society, in a letter.

Council has taken no action on the letter.

“We’re already ahead of the game on that issue,” said McCune.