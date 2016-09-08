Countdown to Games underway

The 55+ B.C. Games start Sept. 12, 2017 in Vernon and area.

It’s a year to go and athletes from across the province will converge on Greater Vernon.

Monday marks the 12-month countdown to the 55+ BC Games, which start Sept. 12, 2017 in Vernon and area.

“The 2017 Games marks a special anniversary. They will signify the 30th year of the 55+ BC Games, and more importantly, a return to where the Games all began, right here in Vernon” said Anne Haight, director of promotions for the 2017 55+ BC Games.

“Back in 1988, Vernon hosted 650 participants competing in 15 sports. In 2017, we can expect more than 3,000 contestants to compete in 22 to 30 sports.”

Activities will be held in Vernon, Coldstream and Armstrong.

Hundreds of volunteers are required for the Games – from sports, first aid, and security to ceremonies and hosts.

Online registration and general volunteer recruitment will start in mid-September. Once live, a new website address will be announced along with further details. In the interim, interested persons can e-mail randr@vernonplus55games2017.com.

“The majority of the director team will travel to Coquitlam during the third week of September to attend, observe and learn from the 2016 Games,” said Haight.