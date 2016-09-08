Field conditions urged

The Greater Vernon Athletics Park will be one of the venues for the 55+ B.C. Games.

Organizers of the 55+ BC Games want assurances Greater Vernon facilities will be up to acceptable standards.

The local organizing committee has asked the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee to have fields at early-season conditions when athletes participate in the 26-sport Games in September 2017.

“It’s a great showcase for us,” said Wee Yee, president of the Vernon and Area 55+ BC Games.

The concern is that after a full season of use by local residents, the fields may be worn out by the time the athletes arrive in the fall.

Among the GVAC facilities identified are Kal Beach for dragon boat racing, Grahame Park for fastpitch, the DND fields for slowpitch, Marshall Fields for soccer and tennis, Paddlewheel Park for tennis and the athletics park for track.

Juliette Cunningham, GVAC chairperson, says the financial cost must be considered first before a commitment to maintenance is made.

“The implication doesn’t look significant,” she said.

However, director Mike Macnabb is concerned about the potential cost of having early-season conditions in the fall.

“Residents on a yearly basis provide a lot of money. Hotels and restaurants will be direct beneficiaries (of the Games),” he said.

“We need to move away some of the tax burden.”

Yee says businesses will be approached as sponsors and perhaps that could help with facilities.

Similar requests about early-season conditions are also being made of Coldstream and Vernon where facilities are located.