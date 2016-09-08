- Home
News
Lotto ticket worth $1 million
A lucky ticket for 649 was sold in Vernon. It is worth $1 million.
Someone in Greater Vernon is extremely lucky.
The B.C. Lottery Corporation reports that a ticket purchased in Vernon is worth $1 million for the 6/49 guaranteed prize draw.
The winning number from Wednesday's draw is 11942971-01.
The guaranteed prize draw is held on top of the regular 6-49 draw weekly.
