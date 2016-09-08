  • Connect with Us

Lotto ticket worth $1 million

  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 12:00 PM

Someone in Greater Vernon is extremely lucky.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation reports that a ticket purchased in Vernon is worth $1 million for the 6/49 guaranteed prize draw.

The winning number from Wednesday's draw is 11942971-01.

The guaranteed prize draw is held on top of the regular 6-49 draw weekly.

 

